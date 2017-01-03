In the True Story of Hidden Figures, Three Gifted Women Blast Past Racism in the Space Race
Based on Margot Lee Shetterly's nonfiction book, it tells the little-known history of three African-American women's contributions to the space race at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. The women are mathematicians consigned to the center's segregated West Area Computers division.
