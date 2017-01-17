in Pictures: Kingston students don their caps and gowns in graduation ceremonies
Astronaut Helen Sharman was given an honorary doctorate at Kingston University as hundreds of students gathered for graduation ceremonies throughout the week. Ms Sharman, the first Britain to enter space, was given a doctorate for her contribution to the public understanding of science, while Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicky Hornby was alo given an honorary degree for his contribution to literature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|23 hr
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan 16
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec '16
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec '16
|Viewpoint
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC