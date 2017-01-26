Hyten: Deterrence in Space Means No War Will be Fought There
Space capabilities have created a revolution in military affairs, an environment in which information is key to the battlespace and deterrence means war will never be fought in space, the commander of Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, speaks at Stanford University's Center for International Security and Cooperation in California, Jan. 24, 2017.
