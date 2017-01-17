How to See the Space Station Fly in F...

How to See the Space Station Fly in Front of the Moon

13 hrs ago

What strange creature is this flitting across the Moon? Several members of the European Space Agency's Astronomy Center captured these views of the International Space Station near Madrid, Spain on January 14 as it flew or transited in front of the full moon. Credit: Michel Breitfellner, Manuel Castillo, Abel de Burgos and Miguel Perez Ayucar / ESA One-one thou That's how long it takes for the International Space Station , traveling at over 17,000 mph , to cross the face of the Full Moon.

