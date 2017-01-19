How Space Could Trigger a Future Econ...

How Space Could Trigger a Future Economic Crisis

Read more: Bloomberg

A report published in the journal Space Weather this week makes for sobering reading. In four scenarios envisaging the economic impact of a solar storm, the mildest triggers a daily loss to the U.S. economy of $6.2 billion, or 15 percent of daily output; the worst case sees a cost of $41.5 billion, wiping out every dollar the world's largest economy generates each day.

