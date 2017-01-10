Hereford student to embark on 'out of this world' adventure to NASA Space Camp
Ethan Hunt, a Hereford Sixth Form College student, entered a competition through global employer, Honeywell, and was lucky enough to be chosen for a week's Space Camp at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Ethan will be flying out solo on his first trip to America and says he is 'absolutely thrilled' to have the opportunity.
