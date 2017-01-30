Graduate student aims at lofty goals for honoring John Glenn
A graduate student from suburban New York has made it his mission to fight for a series of tangible honors for the late astronaut John Glenn, including a statue, a portrait and a having Glenn's Ohio birthplace on the National Historic Register. When Ohio added a Holocaust memorial to its Statehouse grounds in 2014, it was after a three-year fight waged by the governor, $2.1 million in mostly private fundraising and no shortage of political conflict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Souteast Public Observatory Project
|Fri
|astromomy gone wild
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec '16
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec '16
|He Named Me Black...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC