Graduate student aims at lofty goals ...

Graduate student aims at lofty goals for honoring John Glenn

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this Feb. 20, 2012, file photo, U.S. Sen. John Glenn talks with astronauts on the International Space Station via satellite before a discussion titled "Learning from the Past to Innovate for the Future" in Columbus, Ohio. Adam Sackowitz, a graduate student at St. John's University, is fighting for a series of tangible honors for Glenn, including a statue, a portrait and a place for the late astronaut's birthplace in Cambridge, Ohio, on the National Historic Register.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun 2 hr 1st Grade Math Wiz 1
Souteast Public Observatory Project Jan 13 astromomy gone wild 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
News Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over... Jan 4 RUSSIA IN DECLINE 5
News Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo... Dec 24 West 11th 25
News White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi... Dec 18 Cassandra_ 3
News NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur... Dec '16 Viewpoint 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,342 • Total comments across all topics: 277,972,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC