Graduate student aims at lofty goals for honoring John Glenn

In this Feb. 20, 2012, file photo, U.S. Sen. John Glenn talks with astronauts on the International Space Station via satellite before a discussion titled "Learning from the Past to Innovate for the Future" in Columbus, Ohio. Adam Sackowitz, a graduate student at St. John's University, is fighting for a series of tangible honors for Glenn, including a statue, a portrait and a place for the late astronaut's birthplace in Cambridge, Ohio, on the National Historic Register.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.