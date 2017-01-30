Houston Chronicle front page - December 16, 1965 - section 1, page 1 G-6 and Sister Ship Rendezvous; Fly in Space 6 to 10 Feet Apart. 'We Did It,' Cries Out One Of Astronauts Houston Chronicle front page - December 16, 1965 - section 1, page 1 G-6 and Sister Ship Rendezvous; Fly in Space 6 to 10 Feet Apart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.