From Mars to Boulder, Bobby Braun brings cachet as new dean of CU's college of engineering
Robert "Bobby" Braun, who will take over as dean of the University of Colorado's College of Engineering and Applied Science, pictured on Dec. 15, 2016. For a good portion of his career, Bobby Braun has wrestled with the technological challenges of putting spacecraft on Mars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like
|6 hr
|Hubble Museum
|1
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec 15
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec 14
|He Named Me Black...
|24
|5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris...
|Dec 14
|Viewpoint seo Team
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec 13
|Big Johnson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC