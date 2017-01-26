French astronaut shares stunning picture of India from space on Republic Day
Till the mid of 2016, US astronaut Scott Kelly shared thousands of pictures from space including some of India's and showed people how the country looks like from up above the sky. He shared pictures of the Himalayas, South India and even of the pollution in India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Wed
|just a guy i knew
|1
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan 22
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan 20
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan 16
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec '16
|West 11th
|25
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC