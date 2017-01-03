For the first time, an African-American will board the International Space Station
More than 100 astronauts have visited the International Space Station since it was first launched in 1998. Of the 101, the U.S. has accounted for 49 of those visitors , a fraction of the hundreds of astronauts NASA has sent into space over the decades.
