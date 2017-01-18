Florida's Space Coast gets ready for ...

Florida's Space Coast gets ready for first launch day of 2017

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A late night email from United Launch Alliance shared the message: the weather appears ready to cooperate for tonight's launch on the Space Coast. ULA will launch a satellite for the U.S. Air Force, marking a return to rocket launches for Cape Canaveral.

