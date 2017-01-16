Eugene Cernan, Last Man on the Moon, ...

Eugene Cernan, Last Man on the Moon, Dies

20 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Eugene A. Cernan, the last astronaut to leave his footprints on the surface of the moon, has died, NASA said Monday. "We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon," the US space agency said on Twitter.

Chicago, IL

