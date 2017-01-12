Educators can get free admission through Monday at space center
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center will salute teachers by providing free admission to educators and one accompanying guest Saturday through Monday. Teachers will need to present their educator identification for free admission.
Read more at The Decatur Daily.
