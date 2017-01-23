Danbury Kids To Make Contact With Astronaut At International Space Station
A lucky 20 students from two Danbury elementary schools will talk live to an astronaut on the International Space Station this week, according to the school system's Facebook page. The students, 10 each from Westside Middle School Academy and South Street Elementary School, will talk directory to astronaut Shane Kimbrough on the space lab that's orbiting the Earth.
