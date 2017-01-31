Cso's Concert for Kids Let's Go to Outer Space! to Be Dedicated to Us Senator John Glenn

As part of the CSO's Concerts for Kids series, CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov and the Columbus Symphony have teamed up with Columbus' Momentum dance program and OSU Visiting Assistant Professor of Physics Dr. Mike Stamatikos for a one-hour exploration of music and outer space designed for kids ages 3-10. Dedicated to former astronaut and US Senator John Glenn, children and parents are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite space hero and enjoy popular selections from "Star Trek," E.T., and Star Wars, as well as an interactive travel log of a trip to space narrated by Dr. Mike and a Momentum dance performance to Holst's "Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity."

