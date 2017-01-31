Cso's Concert for Kids Let's Go to Ou...

Cso's Concert for Kids Let's Go to Outer Space! to Be Dedicated to Us Senator John Glenn

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

As part of the CSO's Concerts for Kids series, CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov and the Columbus Symphony have teamed up with Columbus' Momentum dance program and OSU Visiting Assistant Professor of Physics Dr. Mike Stamatikos for a one-hour exploration of music and outer space designed for kids ages 3-10. Dedicated to former astronaut and US Senator John Glenn, children and parents are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite space hero and enjoy popular selections from "Star Trek," E.T., and Star Wars, as well as an interactive travel log of a trip to space narrated by Dr. Mike and a Momentum dance performance to Holst's "Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Jan 25 just a guy i knew 1
News When computers were human: the black women behi... Jan 22 Ms Mack 3
News 'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r... Jan 20 What Ever Sells 1
News The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun Jan 16 1st Grade Math Wiz 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
News Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over... Jan 4 RUSSIA IN DECLINE 5
News Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo... Dec '16 West 11th 25
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,707 • Total comments across all topics: 278,425,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC