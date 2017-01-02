China's New Space Plan Aims To Expand Country's 'Size And Strength'
China says the country will use space for peaceful purposes like scientific research, but also to guarantee the country's national security and prestige. The plan would make China the first country to soft land a probe on the far side of the moon by 2018, and the second country to operate a Mars probe by 2020.
