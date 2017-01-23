China Will Launch Moon-Sampling Mission In November
China's Chang'e-5 craft, seen here at an exhibition in 2014, will carry out a lunar soft-landing, according to the country's space agency. Two years after putting its first rover on the moon, China says it will launch a mission to bring lunar samples back to Earth late this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Sun
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan 20
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan 16
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec '16
|Cassandra_
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC