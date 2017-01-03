China Plans to send 30 Missions into Space in 2017
China plans to conduct some 30 space launch missions in 2017, a record-breaking number in the country's space history, a media report said. According to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Long March-5and Long March-7 rockets will be used to carry out most of the space missions this year, the People's Daily reported on Wednesday.
