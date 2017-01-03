Children's museum simulates space trips
Astronaut and scientist in residence at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, David Wolf helped design the new "Beyond Spaceship Earth" exhibit. The Liberty Bell 7 space capsule operated in 1961 by astronaut Gus Grissom is part of a Children's Museum of Indianapolis audio-video presentation that makes the audience feel as though they are aboard for takeoff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like
|10 hr
|Neutral Observer ...
|3
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|16 hr
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec 15
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec 14
|He Named Me Black...
|24
|5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris...
|Dec 14
|Viewpoint seo Team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC