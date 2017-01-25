Chichester Tim Peake to return to space on second ESA mission
Chichester astronaut Tim Peake will be returning to space on a second ESA space mission to the International Space Station, the Science Museum has confirmed. He made the announcement at the Science Museum as the spacecraft that transported him to the International Space Station and back last year went on display.
