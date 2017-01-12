Bugs in space! Using microgravity to understand how bacteria can cause disease
Space may be the final frontier, but it's not beyond the reach of today's biologists. Scientists in all areas of biology, from tissue engineering to infectious diseases, have been using the extreme environment of space to investigate phenomena not seen on Earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OUPblog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Souteast Public Observatory Project
|Fri
|astromomy gone wild
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec '16
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec '16
|He Named Me Black...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC