Blue mists over the Great Smoky Mountains visible from space
This image of the Great Smoky Mountains is a mosaic that was stitched together from the most cloud-free pixels snapped by the satellites Landsat 5 and Landsat 7 between 1986 and 2013. The image, shared by NASA's Earth Observatory , is a best-pixel image of Great Smoky Mountains National Park in east Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan 22
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan 20
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan 16
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec '16
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec '16
|Cassandra_
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC