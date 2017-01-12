Binary stars shred up and shove off t...

Binary stars shred up and shove off their newborn planets

23 hrs ago Read more: New Scientist

For planets, two stars are not better than one. A potential planet orbiting two suns has to overcome so many obstacles that most such systems host no planets at all, suggesting we should keep the search for habitable worlds focused on solo stars.

