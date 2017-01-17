Bigelow Aerospace Seeking More Use of Experimental Space Station Module
Bigelow Aerospace is in discussions with NASA about extended use of an experimental module added to the International Space Station last year, but both the company and the space agency say no agreement has been reached yet. In a Jan. 18 tweet, the company said that the performance of its Bigelow Expandable Activity Module "continues to outperform expectations."
