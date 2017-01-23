Beyond Pluto: NASA's New Horizons Spacecraft Heads to Next Adventure
Artist's illustration of the New Horizons spacecraft flying by the Kuiper Belt object 2014 MU69 on Jan. 1, 2019 Nearly two years after its historic encounter with the dwarf planet Pluto, NASA's New Horizons spacecraft is getting ready for its next big adventure in the icy outskirts of the solar system. Now, the spacecraft is on its way to a small, ancient object located about 1 billion miles beyond Pluto in the Kuiper Belt.
