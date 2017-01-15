Atlas V rocket set for Thursday night launch
Atlas V rocket set for Thursday night launch Cape Canaveral's first launch of 2017 to boost U.S. missile warning satellite into orbit. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iBh9Rf NASA launched an Atlas V rocket on the first mission to travel to an asteroid, where it will collect a sample and return it to Earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Souteast Public Observatory Project
|Fri
|astromomy gone wild
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec '16
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec '16
|He Named Me Black...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC