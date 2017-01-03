Astronautsa No. 1 New Yeara s resolution: Ace spacewalks
Commander Shane Kimbrough says his New Year's resolution is to ace the spacewalks to change out batteries this Friday and next week. As for ringing in 2017, the six astronauts sampled such French delicacies as ox tongue, chicken in white wine sauce and gingerbread, courtesy of the Frenchman on board.
