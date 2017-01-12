Astronaut's View of the Rocky Mountains from Space Is Just Amazing
The European Space Agency astronaut took this incredible photo of the Rocky Mountains from 250 miles above the Earth at his post aboard the International Space Station. With snow-capped peaks as tall as 2.7 miles , the massive North American mountain range slices straight through a blanket of clouds.
