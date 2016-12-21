Astronauts Ring in the New Year with Space Station Shenanigans

Six crewmembers aboard the orbiting laboratory celebrated the start of 2017 after finishing their last few days of 2016 goofing around and working hard. Two NASA astronauts, three Russian cosmonauts and one French astronaut all rang in the new year together at 0000 GMT - the designated time zone at the International Space Station - which was 7 p.m. EST on New Year's Eve.

