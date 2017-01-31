Astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly speak during the 2017
The first results of a study delving into the impact space travel has on a person's body found traveling the galaxy affects genes, bone formation and the length of our chromosomes. Astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly speak during the 2017 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 4, 2016 in Mountain View, California.
