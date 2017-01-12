Astronauts Explore Underground in Otherworldly 'CAVES' Video
When we think of astronauts exploring other worlds, we often forget about the weird places they also visit on Earth. An immersive new video from the European Space Agency follows a crew exploring a cave network in Sardinia, Italy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Wed
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec 15
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec 14
|He Named Me Black...
|24
|5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris...
|Dec 14
|Viewpoint seo Team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC