Astronaut Shares Breathtaking Photo Of The Rocky Mountains From Space

NASA shared this photo on Tuesday , taken by European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, the flight engineer on Expedition 50. "The Rocky mountains are a step too high - even for the clouds to cross," Pesquet wrote on Twitter, proving he's not only an astronaut, but also pretty poetic. Pesquet has been at the International Space Station - a satellite orbiting Earth - since November , joined by NASA astronaut Peggy Whitsen and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy.

