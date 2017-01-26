A view of Newfoundland and Labrador from space at night
If you're curious about the nighttime view of our little piece of the planet from the International Space Station, now's your chance to have a gander . The NASA Video Collection channel on YouTube published a short clip of the east coast of North America from the ISS with cities labelled yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|20 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan 22
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan 20
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan 16
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec '16
|West 11th
|25
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC