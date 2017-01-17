A space suit-based therapy may help children with mobility problems rehabilitate

Therapist Sandi Marshall and mother Nancy Grant strap Hunter Grant into his TheraSuit and onto a trampoline for part of his physiotherapy. With public programs stretched, some parents are turning to private therapies to help kids overcome mobility problems - but the jury is still out on their effectiveness Like many three-year-olds, Hunter Grant likes to strap on his spacesuit and pretend to be an astronaut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.