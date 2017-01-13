A private space company you probably don't know has enough money to land on the moon
A private company you probably haven't heard of just announced that it has the money it needs to shoot for the moon, literally. Moon Express - one of the teams competing to win the $30 million Google Lunar X Prize - says that it has now raised enough money to build, test and launch its uncrewed MX-1E spacecraft to the lunar surface before the end of this year.
