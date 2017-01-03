A collision of two suns that took place 1,800 years ago will create a visible 'Boom Star' in 2022
At the beginning of the third century war raged in Britain as the emperor Septimius Severus sought to reassert Roman power north of Hadrian's Wall. But unknown to the fighting cohorts and Caledonian tribes, at the same moment, in the far reaches of space, two stars were coming together in a cataclysmic explosion.
