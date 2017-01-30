9 prominent early astronauts carrying...

9 prominent early astronauts carrying on US space history

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Early U.S. space history is fading with the deaths of Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, John Glenn, the last of the Mercury 7 astronauts, and Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon. But others survive, veterans of a time when Americans were glued to their television sets to watch their heroics, from fiery Saturn V launches to ocean splashdowns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun 12 hr 1st Grade Math Wiz 1
Souteast Public Observatory Project Jan 13 astromomy gone wild 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
News Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over... Jan 4 RUSSIA IN DECLINE 5
News Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo... Dec 24 West 11th 25
News White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi... Dec 18 Cassandra_ 3
News NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur... Dec '16 Viewpoint 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,494 • Total comments across all topics: 277,985,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC