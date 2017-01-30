9 prominent early astronauts carrying on US space history
" Early U.S. space history is fading with the deaths of Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, John Glenn, the last of the Mercury 7 astronauts, and Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon. But others survive, veterans of a time when Americans were glued to their television sets to watch their heroics, from fiery Saturn V launches to ocean splashdowns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|12 hr
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|Souteast Public Observatory Project
|Jan 13
|astromomy gone wild
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec '16
|Viewpoint
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC