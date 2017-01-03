9 Exciting Space Movies to Watch in 2017

9 Exciting Space Movies to Watch in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SPACE.com

Exciting space action will take center stage on the big screen this year, with the return of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" superheroes, a glimpse of what it might be like to live on Mars, and the next installment of the beloved "Star Wars" franchise. Here is our list of the most fascinating space movies to look out for in 2017, including those that delve into the history of America's space program and those that are out-of-this-world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SPACE.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over... Jan 4 RUSSIA IN DECLINE 5
News Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo... Dec 24 West 11th 25
News White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi... Dec 18 Cassandra_ 3
News NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur... Dec 15 Viewpoint 1
News Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch... Dec 14 He Named Me Black... 24
News 5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris... Dec 14 Viewpoint seo Team 1
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... Dec 13 Big Johnson 4
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,848 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,503

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC