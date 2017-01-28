31 years later: Remembering the Challenger space shuttle explosion

Saturday marks the 31st anniversary on the Challenger space shuttle explosion, a disaster that killed five NASA astronauts and two Payload Specialists 73 seconds after launch. Just a few seconds into the mission, a flame was seen breaking through the solid rocket booster that would ultimately lead to the catastrophic explosion that claimed the lives of astronauts Dick Scobee, Michael Smith, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Gregory Jarvis, Judith Resnick and teacher Christa McAuliffe.

