31 years later: Remembering the Challenger space shuttle explosion
Saturday marks the 31st anniversary on the Challenger space shuttle explosion, a disaster that killed five NASA astronauts and two Payload Specialists 73 seconds after launch. Just a few seconds into the mission, a flame was seen breaking through the solid rocket booster that would ultimately lead to the catastrophic explosion that claimed the lives of astronauts Dick Scobee, Michael Smith, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Gregory Jarvis, Judith Resnick and teacher Christa McAuliffe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Jan 25
|just a guy i knew
|1
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan 22
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan 20
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan 16
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec '16
|West 11th
|25
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC