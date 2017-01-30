300,000 'city killer' asteroids are drifting through space - and we can't see them
On January 4, NASA announced two new space missions to explore the solar system: Lucy, a probe that will visit swarms of ancient asteroids lurking near Jupiter, and Psyche, which will orbit the all-metal core of a dead planet. These winners of the Discovery program, as it's known, will each get $450 million to build their robots, plus a rocket to launch them.
