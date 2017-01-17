3 Lessons From the Last Man to Visit the Moon
NASA astronaut Eugene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, died this week in his Houston home. He was 82. At 32 years old, Cernan, a Navy captain and pilot before he joined NASA, became the second American astronaut -- and the youngest -- to walk in space.
