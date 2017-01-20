2017: The Dawn of The Next Space Race
Located in our galaxy about 5,500 light years from Earth, NGC 6357 is actually a "cluster of clusters," containing at least three clusters of young stars, including many hot, massive, luminous stars. Space exploration reached new levels of possibility in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like
|4 hr
|Phyllis Colby
|6
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec 15
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec 14
|He Named Me Black...
|24
|5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris...
|Dec 14
|Viewpoint seo Team
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec 13
|Big Johnson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC