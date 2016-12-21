Space Torah: When the creation story ...

Space Torah: When the creation story flew back into the firmament

Mankind's most ubiquitous tome, the Torah has been read the world over - but only two of the holy scrolls have been brought into outer space and back, and both have an anniversary this year. In February 1996, Jewish astronaut Jeffrey Hoffman took a Torah with him on the space shuttle Columbia.

