Space Torah: When the creation story flew back into the firmament
Mankind's most ubiquitous tome, the Torah has been read the world over - but only two of the holy scrolls have been brought into outer space and back, and both have an anniversary this year. In February 1996, Jewish astronaut Jeffrey Hoffman took a Torah with him on the space shuttle Columbia.
