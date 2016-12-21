Space Station Power Upgrade Spacewalks Live on Nasa TV
Crew members will install adapter plates and hook up electrical connections for six new lithium-ion batteries that were delivered to the station in December. Washington DC - infoZine - Expedition 50 astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station at 7 a.m. EST Jan. 6 and 13 to perform a complex upgrade to the orbital outpost's power system.
