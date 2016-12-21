Space laser reveals boom-and-bust cycle of polar ocean plants

NASA's Cloud-Aerosol LIdar with Orthogonal Polarization, an instrument aboard the Cloud-Aerosol Lidar and Infrared Pathfinder Satellite Observation satellite launched in 2006, uses a laser to take measurements of polar plankton. NASA's Cloud-Aerosol LIdar with Orthogonal Polarization, an instrument aboard the Cloud-Aerosol Lidar and Infrared Pathfinder Satellite Observation satellite launched in 2006, uses a laser to take measurements of polar plankton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.