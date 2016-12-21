Relive one of the most exciting moments in SpaceX's history - and watch Elon Musk freak out

One year ago, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and his rocket company, SpaceX, pulled off an incredible feat of spaceflight history. That's when - on December 21, 2015 - SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket, dropped off a satellite in space, and then landed the rocket's towering first-stage booster on a concrete pad in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

