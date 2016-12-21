Proof that Santa hats look even more adorable when worn in space
It's the most wonderful time of the year for people on Earth and astronauts on the International Space Station. While astronauts floating 250 miles above Earth in the Space Station won't be able to come back home for a holiday visit, they will still celebrate in style onboard the orbiting outpost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|2 hr
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec 15
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec 14
|He Named Me Black...
|24
|5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris...
|Dec 14
|Viewpoint seo Team
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec 13
|Big Johnson
|4
|The Latest: President Obama orders flags lowere...
|Dec 9
|USfirst
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC