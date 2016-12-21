Peter Thiel is Pushing Donald Trump t...

Peter Thiel is Pushing Donald Trump to Use Private Space Companies at NASA

Wednesday Dec 21

Peter Thiel is hard at work on Donald Trump's transition to the presidency - vetting nominees, corralling Silicon Valley honchos , and, now, making sure there is room for private enterprise at the world's premiere space agency. The controversial tech investor, who this year made a winning bet on Trump that outraged many in the tech sector, and who gained notoriety for funding the libel lawsuit that shut down Gawker Media, has pushed the president-elect to include more people sympathetic to the commercial space industry on the team who will install his staff and policies at NASA, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

Chicago, IL

