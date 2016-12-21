Peter Thiel is Pushing Donald Trump to Use Private Space Companies at NASA

Peter Thiel is hard at work on Donald Trump's transition to the presidency - vetting nominees, corralling Silicon Valley honchos , and, now, making sure there is room for private enterprise at the world's premiere space agency. The controversial tech investor, who this year made a winning bet on Trump that outraged many in the tech sector, and who gained notoriety for funding the libel lawsuit that shut down Gawker Media, has pushed the president-elect to include more people sympathetic to the commercial space industry on the team who will install his staff and policies at NASA, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

